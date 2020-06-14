SAYRE BOROUGH – Cars passing by Howard Elmer Park in Sayre Saturday honked with shouts of “Black Lives Matter” as people of all ages, some holding signs, walked laps around the park as part of a peaceful Black Lives Matter movement.
“I’m really excited,” said Bri Lowell, who organized the event. “It’s been mostly positive support.”
The gathering ended up held on the sidewalk surrounding the park since they didn’t have a permit to use the park itself, although Lowell had spoken with Sayre Borough Police Chief Dan Reynolds prior to Saturday’s event. A previously planned gathering had to be postponed due to threats of violence, she said.
Members of the neighboring Church of the Redeemer provided water and juice to participants, which Lowell said was an unexpected surprise.
“I love it!,” she said. “It’s really awesome to have their support.”
Vigils, protests, and other signs of support for Black Lives Matter have stirred up across the country following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man who had been detained for using a counterfeit $20 bill, died while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, even as Floyd said he could not breathe. Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who stood by and didn’t intervene are facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Especially with the predominantly white background of the area, Lowell stressed the importance of showing support for people of color.
“I feel like it’s very important to show our siblings of color that we are here for them. We’re not going to be silent. We’re not going to allow violence to be perpetuated against them,” she explained.
“We’re a community that loves,” she added. “We’re going to spread that love, and we’re going to make sure that love overcomes the hatred, the bigotry, the xenophobia, and we’re here for those that are disenfranchised.”
