On Monday, RAM Construction services will begin work on Route 706 in Camptown and Stevens townships, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The work consists of long-term High Friction Surface Treatment and line painting.
Drivers should expect single lane conditions with flagging while the work is being performed during daylight hours.
Future locations of work in Bradford County include:
- Route 220 in Albany Township
- Route 6 in Burlington Township and Standing Stone Township
Work is expected to be completed in early September.
