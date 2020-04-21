TOWANDA BOROUGH — Anne Elchak, a resident of the Personal Care Home at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, turned 105 years old on Monday. Despite an ongoing pandemic reminiscent of the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918 when Elchack was 3 years old, the Towanda community rallied in their vehicles and six feet apart in person to give her a personal surprise parade on Monday afternoon.
Due to the pandemic, Elchak’s immediate family could not join her for the celebration. But, thanks to a long history of socializing in the small community, Elchak had dozens of fire trucks, police vehicles, fire police vehicles, and personal vehicles cruise by with a hand out the window and a sign congratulating her on another birthday.
“She’s a wonderful lady,” said friend Cheryl Bair at the parade. “Our kids think of her like a grandmother. She’s family to us. We love her to death.”
Cheryl’s husband, Merle, said that despite her age she’s still smart as a whip and even still balances her own checkbook and pays her own bills. Less than five years ago she was still driving.
After the parade, Elchak thanked everyone for coming and said that the surprise was “wonderful” and that she was very happy to be there.
