HARRISBURG – The Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) is thrilled to launch another round of our Groundwater Level Monitoring Grant program.
Awarded money will assist Commission-regulated projects with collecting and reporting water level data in groundwater wells within the basin. Grantees may receive up to $2,500 per groundwater well, with a total facility cap of $7,500.
“Especially in economically-challenged times, we know it can sometimes be difficult to make the necessary improvements to complex infrastructure,” said Executive Director Andrew Dehoff. “Funds will help develop a valuable resource of water level data for facilities to use during the permit renewal process, as well as for sustainably managing their water systems.”
The grant program is focused on projects that need to purchase, install, or maintain monitoring equipment to address equipment failure, achieve better data accuracy, improve efficiency or even automate water level measurement.
The program is open to both public and non-public regulated projects. Most facilities in the basin approved to withdraw groundwater are eligible to apply.
Surface water projects are not eligible. Projects located in defined environmental justice areas will be given priority.
More than $225,000 was awarded to 54 projects in the first two years of the grant program. The application window opened on April 1, 2023, and will close on June 30, 2023. Please visit our website to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.