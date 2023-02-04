Susquehanna River North Branch receives 2023 River Of The Year honor

TOWANDA — The major waterway of Bradford County has received a major honor recognizing its many natural benefits and community activities.
The public voted the North Branch of the Susquehanna River as the 2023 River of the Year in Pennsylvania. The vote was conducted online and the waterway was selected out of four nominees total. Officials from the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers made the announcement on Jan. 25.
“A total of 11,438 votes were cast, with Susquehanna River North Branch receiving 4,098; the Perkiomen Creek 3,110; Conestoga River 2,490; and Schuylkill River 1,740,” according to the state DCNR.
The waterway begins at the New York state line to Sunbury near Shikellamy State Park. As a water trail, it’s a popular destination for paddlers, boaters, anglers and wildlife enthusiasts.
The Endless Mountains Heritage Region will receive a $10,000 Leadership Grant for nominating the North Branch. It will use the grant to fund 2023 River of the Year activities on the water trail.
EMHR is a nonprofit that serves as one of 12 heritage areas across the commonwealth. The organization “serves as water trail manager for the upper North Branch Susquehanna River Water Trail, a national recreation trail and official gateway to the Chesapeake Bay Gateways Network,” according to its website.
EMHR nominated the water trail in conjunction with its upcoming 25th anniversary in June, according to EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin.
The application process involved submitting photos of the water trail, providing a brief history and a list of activities planned throughout the year. The application was submitted around November 2022 and went through POWR and DCNR.
“We got it into the final four for public voting and the public has spoken. They wanted to see the North Branch get that designation, so we are really excited about it. The last time it received this designation was in 2016, so its been seven years now,” Chamberlin said.
He stated that EMRH staff were all ecstatic to hear the news and appreciated all of the voters.
“It was great to see the overwhelming support from the public,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in our water trail.”
EMHR conducts activities that include teaching any interested individuals how to kayak and canoe on the river. Chamberlin also expressed his appreciation to local anglers that utilize the river for small mouth bass fishing.
“It’s a great amalgamation of all the different people who can get involved with the water trail regardless of their interests,” Chamberlin said. “We really love to get on the river every summer. We do a lot of paddles and sojourns to promote environmental stewardship and make sure people are caring for the river and being responsible on it.”
He noted that EMHR also works with many agencies on the North Branch such as Endless Mountain Outfitters in Sugar Run, Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rental in Wyoming County, and Five Mountain Outfitters in Shickshinny Borough, Luzerne County.
DCNR, POWR and EMHR will create a commemorative poster together celebrating the North Branch as the River of the Year. The final poster will be revealed at EMHR’s 25th anniversary celebration that will be held from June 3 to 10. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn will unveil the poster.
“Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of the value of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River will be increased and major initiatives along this section of the river will be underscored,” Dunn said at the Jan. 25 announcement. “Economic revitalization of river-town communities will enhance access to the river; increase tourism; and provide additional land and water-based recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike.”
The anniversary event will include a River of the Year sojourn. Festivities will start at Hornbook Park in Towanda and the sojourn will be launched the next morning. It will go from Sayre to Shickshinny, which is about 120 miles of water trail.
“[EMHR] also administers the 444 Club and that’s anyone who has paddled the entire main stretch of the Susquehanna River from Cooperstown, N.Y. to Havre de Grace, Maryland at the Chesapeake Bay, which is 444 miles,” Chamberlin said. “For anyone looking to get their 444 Club membership, this is a good way to enter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.