Susquehanna River North Branch receives 2023 River Of The Year honor

The North Branch of the Susquehanna River was voted the 2023 River of the Year in Pennsylvania.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — The major waterway of Bradford County has received a major honor recognizing its many natural benefits and community activities.

The public voted the North Branch of the Susquehanna River as the 2023 River of the Year in Pennsylvania. The vote was conducted online and the waterway was selected out of four nominees total. Officials from the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers made the announcement on Jan. 25.

