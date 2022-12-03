Voting began on Nov. 30 for the 2023 Pennsylvania “River of the Year,” and the Endless Mountain Heritage Region (EMHR) and the Susquehanna Greenways Partnership (SGP) are asking the public to cast votes for the Susquehanna River North Branch.

EMHR manages the Susquehanna River – North Branch, which is part of the National Parks’ Captain James Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail. The PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has funded the “River of the Year” contest since 1983 for the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers (POWR), an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council. The EMHR serves as the official steward of the North Branch.