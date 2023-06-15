Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival will celebrate Father’s Day

Pictured is Susquehanna Festival Committee member Brooks Eldredge-Martin and Grey and Jack Reuter at the French Azilum Historic Site.

 Photo provided by Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival

ASYLUM — Dads can cherish their special day with loved ones at a local festival that provides a plethora of activities.

The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18 at the French Azilum Historic Site. The multi-day festivities started June 13 and offers a concert series, outdoor activities, arts, dance, music and history. There will also be speakers from June 16 to 18.