ASYLUM — Dads can cherish their special day with loved ones at a local festival that provides a plethora of activities.
The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival will celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18 at the French Azilum Historic Site. The multi-day festivities started June 13 and offers a concert series, outdoor activities, arts, dance, music and history. There will also be speakers from June 16 to 18.
Special activities will be offered on Sunday to welcome dads on Father’s Day. Sunday will include an open mic session for local young musicians from 10 to 11:30 a.m., free kites for dads and nature activities. There will also be food trucks, art, music and the exhibition of plein air paintings and award presentations.
People can bring lawn chairs to relax and enjoy the festival. Attendees are encouraged to explore the historic site with ties to Marie Antoinette, walk the labyrinth and tour the LaPorte House.
The festival committee would like to thank its major sponsors, Dandy Mini Marts and the Taylor Family Foundation.
