WELLSBORO — The 44th Waste Management Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally will be back in the Northern Tier from Sept. 16 to 17.
Located at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville, near Wellsboro, the 2022 course totals 366.95 miles consisting of 233.03 transit miles and 133.92 competitive miles.
The event is round eight of nine in the 2022 American Rally Association National Championship series. It is presented by AMSOIL and is part of the ARA Eastern Regional Championship.
“Thanks to our partners and supporters, STPR is back in the forest as a full National American Rally Association Performance Rally, which is drawing premiere national and regional rally teams to our area,” said Julie Henry, executive director of the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce.
She thanked the support of state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), Waste Management, Inc., Patterson’s Lumber, the Bureau of Forestry, the Tioga County Commissioners and many other Wellsboro businesses.
The event makes its grand return to the Northern Tier after experiencing some changes over the past few years. In 2021, STPR ran only as an ARA Eastern Regional Championship event because of the loss of forestry roads, which led to the cancellation of its national event. During 2020, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke its 43 consecutive year run. In 2019, STPR was rescheduled from its traditional June weekend to September to be closer to the national championship series’ end.
For this year’s event, Subaru Motorsports USA’s Brandon Semenuk currently holds the lead with 116 national drivers’ championship points after round seven of the ARA series. Meanwhile, Ken Block has 112 points, while Travis Pastrana has 95 points.
On Friday, the festivities will begin at 8:30 a.m. when the first car leaves the service area at the fairgrounds. At the Asaph Picnic Area spectator area, cars will go through a sharp 90-degree right-hander on the Asaph stage in the morning and afternoon.
Event sponsor Waste Management will host two rally stages on its expansive grounds outside of Wellsboro in Duncan Township. The jump stage will have cars driving 125 feet in the air during the afternoon. Fans can view rally action from the Jump and Pit Mound spectator areas at the Waste Management Complex.
Admission is $5 per person at the gate, while children under 8 and active military personnel with identification receive free admission. Parking at Waste Management is free, while forest spectator areas have no fees.
Saturday will feature the Parc Expose around The Green, a park located in downtown Wellsboro. From 9 a.m. to noon, rally cars will be parked on Pearl and Charles streets that border The Green for fans to see cars up close, chat with drivers and get autographs.
The Parc Expose will have competing cars lined up for the ceremonial start on Main Street in front of the Tioga County Courthouse. At 10:31 a.m., the first car will leave Main Street followed in one-minute intervals by the others. They will transit to the Joerg stage, home to the popular 12 Mile Spectator Area. A new longer route for spectators to get to the 12 Mile spectator area will be there.
The Cushman spectator area on the Randall stage will give fans a morning and an afternoon chance to see cars slide through the fast switchback. The Wilson Point spectator area on the Wilson stage will have cars maneuvering around a hay-bale chicane at a tight corner. After the final stage, the rally will end with the traditional podium champagne spray at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.
For more information, go to www.stpr.org or call the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at (570) 724-1926.
