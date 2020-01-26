Sweet Sounds Café Benefit for Grace Connection

The Sweet Sounds Café is a benefit sponsored by Towanda Area Clergy association, and will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at the Wysox Presbyterian Church.
The Pastor Posse Band, as well as other local talent, will entertain with a variety of songs. Sweet and savory snacks contributed by area churches will be offered to guests as they listen to the music. All are invited to come for the afternoon or drop in for songs and snacks. A good will offering is encouraged.
The event is meant to raise awareness for the mission of the Grace Connection, an ecumenical venture serving the Towanda, Northeast Bradford, and Wyalusing School Districts of Bradford County, as well as the village of Ulster. Grace Connection’s ministry seeks to lovingly aid people over the hardships of life by connecting with them in the name of Jesus Christ, and to help provide assistance when and where other agencies are not available. Housed at Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda, Grace Connection has office hours on Mondays and Thursdays, 1 to 4 p.m. As a designated 501C3 organization, 97% of funds contributed are used to assist clients.
