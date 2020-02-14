As Valentine’s Day weekend approaches, cards, sweets and everything love is on the mind — and Bradford County residents will be given the opportunity to show lots of love to a young girl in need through a sweetheart dance.
Eleven-year-old Madeline Homes has been in the hospital since Dec. 7 battling Leukemia — a feat that presents many challenges for anyone and especially for Homes, who has Down Syndrome.
A sweetheart dance will be held starting on 1 p.m. on Saturday at American Legion Post 303 in Canton to both raise money and gather encouragement for Homes and her family.
Anna Watkins, who is organizing the dance told that local artist Logan Route will be performing during the dance and that cards will be available to write encouraging notes to Madeline, her mother, or her 13-year-old brother.
A Chinese auction will also be hosted as well as light hearted fun like a “git-up dance” led by Watkins’ family members.
A $40 gift certificate for the Park Hotel and floral centerpiece will be given away as well.
Madeline’s grandmother will be in attendance at the dance representing her family who are from Mansfield, Covington and Canton areas though Madeline, her mother and brother currently live in North Carolina.
Watkins stated that organizing the fundraiser dance is one way for her to give back to the community as she is a breast cancer survivor and won her own battle seven years ago.
“I can’t be down there to help her but I can do this. This is my way of trying to pay forward and to help somebody,” Watkins said. “It’s really a devastating thing to go through and no one realizes it until they go through it, how much of a hardship it can bring on someone.”
“I think people want to help people out but they just don’t know how or what they can do to help out and I’m just giving them a chance to pay forward anything they want to pay forward or just to help the family that’s really going to need it,” she continued. “Most people want to help they just don’t know how.”
