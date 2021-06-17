Swinging clubs to support education

MANSFIELD – Many came out at the Corey Creek Golf Club in Mansfield Wednesday to swing the clubs for a 16th year of supporting education within the Troy Area School District.
The annual golf tournament, which benefits the Troy Area School District Foundation, helps support initiatives such as mini grants that provide between $35,000 and $40,000 to classrooms programs that go above and beyond each year, according to foundation President Matt Geer. The foundation also supports scholarships for graduating seniors, a distinguished alumni program to inspire students for what they can achieve beyond high school, and Dolly Parton Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library, which provides one free book a month to district children under the age of 5 who are signed up.
“We consider ourselves to be the academic booster club,” said Geer. “We’re trying to promote education and help kids within the Troy Area School District.”
Having had to take last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Geer said it felt good to be back “doing something that’s normal.”
Wednesday’s event was supported by a number of sponsors, whom Geer couldn’t thank enough. He especially highlighted the major support they’ve received from Rural Net, Gannon Associates, and Cummings Lumber Company over the years.
“Among them, we get a ton of support from local businesses who want to help us out,” he said. “We’re a 501c3, so all of that money goes right to the teachers and kids. And there’s really no overhead – everyone volunteers.”
A variety of prizers were up for grabs including a $300 gift certificate to Hoover’s Hardware.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.