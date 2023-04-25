Switch to Pa.’s corporate filing system led to backlog and longer waits for business owners

After the state switched to a new filing system, the wait to register a new business reached about six weeks in early December. An attorney with the Department of State acknowledged to Spotlight PA that the processing times were “terrible”.

HARRISBURG — Business owners trying to register new companies in Pennsylvania faced unusually long waits this winter, after the state switched to a new online filing system and created a backlog of thousands of applications that took months to resolve.

