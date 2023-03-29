TROY — The Sylvania Lions Club held their March 9 meeting at the Troy Sale Barn.
TROY — The Sylvania Lions Club held their March 9 meeting at the Troy Sale Barn.
Club President Fran Martin served a meal, and Carl Osgood opened the meeting with a salute to the American flag. Rev. Allen Gross offered the group a prayer.
Lions Club District 14 G Governor Clayton Steward and his wife Elaine Steward were honored guests at the meeting. District Governor Steward oversees 12 clubs in 12 counties, and is a member of Montgomery Lions Club.
During the visit, Governor Steward emphasized the need for service from local clubs. Some of the Sylvania Lions Club public services include running a recycling center in Sylvania, sponsoring ball teams, donating glasses, painting the Troy Pool, collecting can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, and serving cider at the annual Halloween Parade. The club also donates to individuals in need.
Governor Steward’s service project is Beacon Lodge, and he asks that each club begin a new service project.
Governor Steward also explained that his goal was to increase membership in clubs, encouraging members to each bring a guest to a meeting.
While in attendance, Governor Steward also bestowed awards and commendations on Sylvania members. The Melvin Jones Award was presented to Jane Kittle, Eunice Wilston, Paul Zaleskie, Mary Rockwell, Allen Gross, Jeff Kenyon, and Dan Hunter.
The Lions of Pennsylvania Fellow Award was also presented to a few of the members. The fellowship is the foundation’s highest honor and represents humanitarian qualities such as generosity, compassion, and concern for the less fortunate. They were presented to:
These members were considered to have faithfully served their Lions Club, community, or other exemplary achievements in the area of humanitarian services.
Club members were given a tour of the Sale Barn by Nicole Harris at the end of the meeting.
Next month’s meeting will be at the Community Hall.
