Sylvania Lions Club installs new officers

SYLVANIA - The Sylvania Lions Club had a successful meeting, and installed a new slate of club officers.
The meeting was started with a salute to the American Flag and a verse of ‘America’. Allen Goss led the 18 members and eight guests present in prayer.
Secretary Johann Dickerson read the minutes of the June 15 Directors Meeting and they were accepted with two corrections. The minutes from the May 25 meeting were also accepted.
George Page gave the treasurer’s report: the Maple Festival Derby brought in $3,472.20: the barbecue brought in $1,536.23. The checkbook balance is $14,850.31.
During new business, Bob Staudt made a motion that was seconded by Bob Hunter to donate to Tim Cower. George Page made a motion to donate to the Beacon Lodge in Cheryl Wilbur’s name.
Past District Governor Cheryl Wilbur and District Governor Jim Wilbur installed the officers for the coming year.
Officers for the 2023/2024 year are:
- President - Rod Manley
- 1st Vice President - Bob Hunter
- 2nd Vice President - Dan Hunter
- 3rd Vice President - Tim Avants
- Secretary - Johann Dickerson
- Administrative Secretary - Nancy Pratt
- Treasurer - George Page
- Membership Chairperson - Carl Osgood
- Lion Tamer - Bob Staudt
- Tail Twister - Marty Roloson
- Marketing Communications Chair Person - Bob Staudt
- Director: 2 years - Jeff Kenyon
- Director: 1 year - Eunice Wilston
- Director: 1 year - Jane Kittle
Perfect attendance pins were handed out to: Mary Rockwell, Marty Roloson, Bob Staudt, Eunice Wilston, Paul Zaleskie, Carl Osgood, Bob Hunter, Bob Rathbun and Johann Dickerson.
Marty Roloson was awarded the Melvin Jones Award.
Members were challenged to bring in new members to future meetings.
