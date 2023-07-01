Sylvania Lions Club installs new officers

Marty Roloson received the Melvin Jones Award from Cheryl and James Wilbur.

 Photo provided

SYLVANIA - The Sylvania Lions Club had a successful meeting, and installed a new slate of club officers.

The meeting was started with a salute to the American Flag and a verse of ‘America’. Allen Goss led the 18 members and eight guests present in prayer.