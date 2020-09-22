Sylvania Lions donate flag

The Sylvania Lions held their September meeting at Stella’s Family Restaurant in their meeting room.
The club had been holding their meetings at the restaurant. They start the meetings with a salute to the flag. The restaurant had no American flag, so it was voted to donate one to the restaurant.
Lion Harry Scouten refurbished a flag stand and the club purchased a flag. This was presented to Stella’s owner and “chief cook” and bottle washer Joe Weisnewski.
Weisnewski was pleased to receive the flag and flag stand, and hopes that all organizations will enjoy pledging allegiance to the flag at their meetings.
