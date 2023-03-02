New Albany.jpg
Review File Photo

NEW ALBANY — A flood damaged home located in New Albany Borough was torn down last week.

The former Sysock residence on Wyalusing-New Albany Road was demolished, according to Borough Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting.

