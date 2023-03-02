NEW ALBANY — A flood damaged home located in New Albany Borough was torn down last week.
The former Sysock residence on Wyalusing-New Albany Road was demolished, according to Borough Secretary/Treasurer Dave Hindman. He made the announcement during the borough council’s Wednesday meeting.
The residence sustained heavy damage on Aug. 14, 2018 during the countywide flooding that caused damage to multiple properties and residences.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency bought the property, funded the demolition and turned the property over to the borough. As part of the agreement with FEMA, the borough must now maintain the property as a green space, according to Hindman.
“The property will now become a borough-owned park and nobody can ever build anything on it,” he said.
No further information has been given at this time on the specific plans for the park.
Also at the meeting, Hindman noted that the most recent United States census reported that New Albany Borough has a total population of 251. He added that the last census reported around 307 borough residents.
