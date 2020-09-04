T.A.C.O. Food Pantry continues helping community with help from the community

August was a busy month for T.A.C.O.
The organization served over 230 families. In addition, it distributed Elder Share boxes to clients 60 years and up.
More than 60% of T.A.C.O.'s clients were children and elderly. T.A.C.O. helped them avoid making the choice between being hungry, paying bills, buying medicine, or meeting other critical needs. Along with serving the community, they had company. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) and District Director Ann Kaufmann spent some time with T.A.C.O. Cynthia Young, representing the 2020-2021 class of Outstanding Young Women, came to T.A.C.O. as well, bringing arm loads of food donated by young ladies in he OYW program. T.A.C.O. volunteers thanked Keller, Kaufman, Outstanding Young Women representatives, and the community who continue to support T.A.C.O. in so many ways.
T.A.C.O. continues to be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. T.A.C.O. will be closed on Monday in observance of Labor Day. Contact the pantry at (570) 265-4422 or follow on Facebook (TACO Food Pantry) with any questions.
T.A.C.O. is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (Route 6), Wysox, PA 18854. When visiting the pantry please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The pantry has remained open during this pandemic for the support of those in the community who need help in these uncertain times.
