“A phrase oft repeated at T.A.C.O. (Towanda Area Christian Outreach) is ‘God provides,’” according to volunteers.
Recently, when the food pantry’s walk-in freezer had to be moved and its warehouse floor had to be resurfaced, the project was able to come together in record time with the help of businesses and others around the community.
According to the organization, contractor Kama Concrete arranged the concrete pour and curing over the pantry’s Thanksgiving closure, while Hud Ellis pitched in with the electrical work after volunteers “pooled their knowledge and muscle to move and reinstall the freezer.” At no cost, Bishiop Brothers moved the barriers that were put in place to protect the condensing units.
“There was still substantial cost involved in the project, but that is where our community came in,” volunteers said. “The total was covered by the Ken and Caroline Taylor Foundation, Hamilton Liberty LLC, and Victory Church. In addition, support continued to come in from many individuals, churches, and organizations. Some was financial, some came from food drives. CHOP (Child Hunger Outreach Partners), Hurley’s, and the Wysox Fire Company knew that our main freezer was down and offered the use of their freezers. We cannot help but be grateful and awed by the continued support of our community.”
“Jennifer Hafner and Jack Monahon from Hamilton Liberty, provided the last piece of funding to complete our project,” they continued. “Jack drives past T.A.C.O. nearly every day.
He was moved to ask for increased corporate support for T.A.C.O. when he witnessed the number of families served.”
T.A.C.O. continues welcoming new people looking for help, including those who may be suffering due to layoffs related to COVID-19.
“God provides to T.A.C.O. and through T.A.C.O., provides to those who need help. These are families who may otherwise fall through the cracks and be forced to make difficult decisions, like choosing between medicine and food,” they said. “We recently met a family who had a change in medication, costing them nearly $700 per month. We typically give nearly two weeks worth of groceries per visit. Their monthly visit allows the family to pay for needed prescriptions and eat properly as well. They were in a nearly impossible position, but with provisions from T.A.C.O., their health needs are being met.”
T.A.C.O. welcomes visits from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays. The pantry encourages new clients to who meet income limits and live in the Northeast Bradford, Wyalusing, or Towanda school districts to come in. People can call (570) 265 4422 with any questions.
The pantry is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (Route 6) in Wysox. People are reminded that T.A.C.O. closes for bad weather when the Towanda Area School District closes.
To stay current on happenings at T.A.C.O. and watch for closings, follow them on Facebook at Taco Food Pantry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.