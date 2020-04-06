T.A.C.O. seeks community help during coronavirus response

State funding has been depleted for local food pantry
The T.A.C.O. (Towanda Area Christian Outreach) food pantry is asking for community help as it continues serving those within the Towanda, Northeast Bradford, and Wyalusing school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pantry is still serving our community during these difficult days,” officials with the pantry said in a news release. “The all-volunteer staff is committed to keeping the food pantry open. We have been urged to continue by state and local officials as the need is even greater than normal. Every reasonable precaution is being taken in order to minimize risk to both our consumers and ourselves, while continuing to provide compassionate service to our community. We have had to alter the way we operate, but our hours and desire to serve has not changed.”
During this time, officials said the pantry has taken on a large number of unexpected costs, from rising food prices to extra cleaning and safety supplies, depleting the state funding the organization receives.
“T.A.C.O. relies mostly on community involvement and would greatly appreciate any financial support that you can offer,” officials said.
Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 463 Wysox, PA 18854.
Meanwhile, T.A.C.O. continues to welcome new clients who meet income guidelines and live in the districts that the pantry serves. Those who need help are asked to call (570) 265-4422 before visiting the pantry.
T.A.C.O. is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but will be closed for Good Friday (April 10). The Eldershare/Fresh Express delivery will not take place as normal this month due to health concerns.
Additional details can be found on the TACO Food Pantry Facebook page, which will be continually updated.
