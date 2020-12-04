T.A.C.O. thankful after recent donations

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Towanda Area Christian Outreach Food Pantry has been on the receiving end of some large donations recently.
These include $1,000 from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin that will feed 120 people over the course of a month; hundreds of pounds of food from food drives held by PS Bank and BOO (Building Outreach Opportunities) Inc.; 260 pounds of venison from Bruce’s Meat Procession through Hunters Sharing the Harvest; and 50 turkeys from Jeld-Wen for Thanksgiving. Officials noted that Panda Liberty also planned a donation.
In a news release, officials with the food pantry stated: “As part of the federal CAREA Act, T.A.C.O. was awarded $30,000. The challenge was that it needed to be spent very quickly. State and federal agencies worked with T.A.C.O. to allow flexibility in how it was to be used. The kind people at Hurley’s allowed us to purchase gift certificates to be shared with our clients. In addition, unused certificates were spent on meat to be given as part of our normal monthly grocery order. Hurley’s understood that we currently have limited freezer space, and graciously agreed to work with us. Volunteers make the trip twice weekly to keep the supply chain working.”
Officials said they are blessed by the community support, and added, “These are all local businesses and organizations who work together for the betterment of our part of the world. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, T.A.C.O. is a community, not just a food pantry.”
T.A.C.O. welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at its location at 1876 Golden Mile Road in Wysox, and officials encourage new clients from the Northeast Bradford, Wyalusing, or Towanda school districts who fall within income guidelines to stop in. T.A.C.O. also offers the Elder Share food program to all Bradford County residents 60 years old and older who meet other program guidelines.
Those with questions can call (570) 265-4422.
