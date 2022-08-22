OWEGO, N.Y. — Making crafts is an expression of creativity that can bring a family together that also presents unique items to a community.
T-n-S Crafty Creations is the brand of crafts that is operated by the Thompson family of Owego, N.Y. Husband and wife, Robert and Jennifer and their daughter, Tiffany Short can be seen in Bradford County craft fairs and festivals presenting their crafts to the local region. The brand’s name serves as a creative abbreviation of both Thompson and Short.
“We got started during COVID more out of boredom than anything,” she said. “It began in 2020, but we have always been a crafty family.”
Jennifer and Tiffany design tumblers and coffee mugs with imagery that appeals to many customers. Images such as Americana, flags and cartoon characters are designed onto the objects.
Robert makes many wooden items such as bird feeders and little picnic tables to hold condiments or flowers bird feeders. He has also created benches, picnic tables and yard games such as giant jenga and corn hole boards.
“I enjoy making the crafts because it gives us something to do, keeps us busy and I like to see people happy with our products,” she said.
To see their crafts or make a purchase, visit T-n-S Crafty Creations Facebook page or call (607) 372-6306.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.