WYSOX — Another way to spell ‘hope’ is ‘TACO.’
The TACO food pantry is a source of hope for many people. They serve grandparents raising their young grandchildren, homeless, people recovering from illness, families recovering from natural disasters, those who are recently released from prison, and those who lose much to house fires.
More people are visiting because of tight finances. Inflation has eroded the value of a dollar and they need help. Referrals come by word of mouth, social media, and other agencies. TACO is a trusted source of help and hope for many. Families are certain that they will leave with a cart full of good quality, nutritious food. TACO Food Pantry is an important part of providing a balanced, healthy diet for all members of a household.
Hope is provided by farmers like Edsell Farms, Udder Merry Mac, and Dairy Farmers of America. There are many who share through TACO their homegrown vegetables, squash, sweet corn, farm fresh eggs, and more.
Hope is provided by local churches and the Flamingo Flockers, along with the Taylor Foundation, Robert Sullivan Fund, United Way, and many others.
Hope is provided by large businesses like Cargill and small businesses like Bruce Dagutis, as well as everyone in between.
Hope is provided by individuals who faithfully support the mission of TACO.
Those who go to the pantry do not have to hope that they will be treated kindly and with compassion; they can count on it. Sometimes that is as important as the food a family drives away with.
The consistent support of devoted volunteers and donors allows TACO to continue its mission of helping those in need.
Operating hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. The pantry serves the Northeast Bradford, Wyalusing, and Towanda school districts. Income limits do apply.
TACO will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Contact TACO at (570) 265-4422 or follow TACO Food Pantry on Facebook for more information. TACO is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road (Route 6) Wysox, Pa. 18854. TACO is an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.