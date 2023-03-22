Supplemental SNAP benefits were authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Due to a recent change in federal law, households will no longer receive SNAP payments in the second half of the month. Starting in this month, SNAP households will only receive their regular payment.

According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, each SNAP household in its area will lose an average of $105 per month. That loss, plus the continued high grocery prices, will hit many low income families hard.