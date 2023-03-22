Supplemental SNAP benefits were authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Due to a recent change in federal law, households will no longer receive SNAP payments in the second half of the month. Starting in this month, SNAP households will only receive their regular payment.
According to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, each SNAP household in its area will lose an average of $105 per month. That loss, plus the continued high grocery prices, will hit many low income families hard.
The TACO food pantry is ready to help. Their goal is to provide healthy and nutritious food to families in need. A recent survey showed the value of a cart of food to be more than $275, at minimal cost to faithful donors. Typically TACO supplies at least one week’s worth of groceries. In many instances, it lasts even longer.
Operating hours are Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They serve the Northeast Bradford, Wyalusing and Towanda school districts. Income limits do apply.
TACO will be closed on April 7 (Good Friday) and April 10 (Easter Monday). Contact TACO at (570) 265-4422 or find them on Facebook (TACO Food Pantry) for any questions. TACO is located at 1876 Golden Mile Road, Wysox. TACO is an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.