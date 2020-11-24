TOWANDA BOROUGH — An outdoor STEM classroom will help provide more unique and socially distanced educational opportunities for Towanda Area Elementary School students once officials finish fundraising efforts and construction can be completed.
According to elementary Principal Susan Higley, the outdoor STEM classroom has been a dream of hers for a few years now. She was previously able to utilize help from high school students to build tables provided through Towanda Area School District Education Foundation grant funding. However, budget limitations over the years have prevented Higley from completing the project.
With planning for the current school year with the pandemic, Higley said there was a push to incorporate outdoor activities as much as possible – and it was the perfect time to make this vision a reality.
“My two principal interns and myself decided to begin fundraising to make this outdoor classroom a reality,” she explained. “As a team, we made a number of phone and cold calls to local businesses. We shared the concept, our goal, and our reasons to support the initiative. We worked with the Towanda Area Education Foundation to ensure the donations were tax deductible.”
In a fundraising letter sent out to the community, Higley noted that outdoor classrooms can benefit students’ mental, social and emotional well-being, as well as achievement and intellectual and behavioral development.
She also hopes that students from the Northern Tier Career Center will be able to help build the classroom as part of their learning experience.
The outdoor STEM classroom will be made out of the enclosed outdoor space that currently houses garden boxes and a greenhouse and is used for community service and to teach about life skills.
“The classroom would be used throughout the school day, and potential after school for groups that request the use of the facilities, especially by all teachers, for all TAES students and future students for classes, science labs, PBIS rewards, pizza parties, recess area, and more,” she said. “In fact, teachers in art and ELA have taught their classes in this area already. The area offers an out of the norm classroom experience. The area would continue to be used for gardening as the number of raised beds was increased from three to five.”
The project will include a plaque recognizing those who donate at least $500 to the project. It has already received $8,150 from donors, including the First Energy Foundation, Global Tungsten and Powders Corp., Donald Guthrie Foundation, Gannon Associates, Endless Mountain Outfitters, VFW Post 1568, Visions FCU, Towanda Area Elementary PTO, Christina Vail Audiology, Mr. and Mrs. James Quigley, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Smith, and Timothy Strong. Bradco Supply will provide equipment for the construction as well as the sign recognizing donors.
The project is estimated to cost between $10,000 and $12,000.
“I am thrilled and excited that we are close to making this vision a reality for our students and community to utilize for years to come,” said Higley.
Donations can be mailed to the Towanda Area School District Education Foundation, 410 State St., Towanda, PA 18848 or online through www.tasdfoundation.org/methods-of-giving/donations/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.