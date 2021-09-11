Tanker roll over in Towanda Township

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A tanker truck rolled over into a ditch on Old Plank Road in Towanda Township around 8:55 a.m. on Friday.
The road was closed from High School Drive to the Bridge Street Hill intersection.
There was one person with serious injuries who was trapped for over an hour at the scene, according to eyewitness Calvin Forrest.
The person was eventually freed and transported via helicopter to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, said Forrest.
The helicopter’s landing zone was set up on the track of the Towanda Junior Senior High School.
The Daily Review will provide any available updates.
