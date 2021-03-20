Tap into the sweet life: Maple Weekend returns to the Endless Mountains

Smoke billowing from sap houses, thick, sweet smells in the air and the first day of spring; Maple Weekend has made its way back into Bradford County.
Multiple local producers have opened their doors for free tours, tastings and other events this weekend in celebration of one of Northeast Pennsylvania’s sweetest natural products, maple syrup!
Maple syrup is the first agricultural product to be harvested each year in Pennsylvania and Maple Weekend offers individuals and families with the opportunity to explore the outdoors and learn how the sticky syrup poured over their pancakes is made.
This year, Jelliff’s Maple Products in Columbia Crossroads, Dewey Meadows Farm in Little Meadows and A Drop in the Bucket: McWhorter’s Maple & More in Gillett have welcomed the public into their businesses for open house events.
Tours and tastings at Jelliff’s will be available today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., an open house and breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Dewey Meadows and McWhorter’s open house will kick off at 10 a.m.
Interested individuals can find more Maple Weekend information, including addresses for each participating maple producer, at the Endless Mountains Maple Producer’s Association Facebook page.
