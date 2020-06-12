Task force to bring more local push against drug problem

The creation of a new group dedicated to getting drugs off of Bradford County’s streets is moving forward, county officials announced Thursday.
According to District Attorney Chad Salsman, the goal of the Bradford County Drug Task Force is to instill more of a local presence over drug enforcement instead of relying on the state.
“By having local control, we’ll have much more of an effective procedure to enforce the drug laws here in Bradford County,” said Salsman. “During this whole national conversation of defund the police, it’s nice to see Bradford County’s priorities, and the Bradford County Commissioners’ priorities, are exactly the opposite — putting county resources toward increasing the law enforcement of Bradford County.”
Salsman noted that reinvigorating this task force, which hasn’t been active in the county for many years, was a campaign goal of his that became a top priority once he took office in January. Now with the initiative moving forward, Salsman thanked the commissioners — including the late Ed Bustin — for their support.
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said the drug problem impacts the community in more ways than people might be able to imagine.
“The drug problem in this county has just been horrendous,” Miller said, “and the tentacles with how far it reaches into the community — families are being crushed with losses due to overdoses. It needs to be dealt with and we have to get a handle on stopping all that goes on regarding the drug issues and just try to clean up our county and get this behind us — and the sooner the better.”
Salsman is still working out details regarding the task force, and more information will become available in the future.
