Tastes and smells of Bradford County's biggest event to continue despite Troy Fair cancellation

While the Troy Fair, Bradford County’s biggest event, has been cancelled for the first time since its creation this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Troy is still doing what it can to deliver the essence of carefree, fun filled fair days to local residents with fair foods offered throughout the week.
All week fair food favorites will be available both at the fairgrounds at Alparon Park and within Stella’s Family Restaurant and Building No 9 Grille.
The Troy Fair Food Trailer Event at Alparon Park will consist of three rounds of different food truck vendors throughout the week with the first round running from July 29 through August 1 and including John The Greek, Cactus Tators, the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board, Klinger’s, Jack Frost Ice, Mann’s Country Garden’s, MK Cafe and Unger’s Concessions.
The Troy Fair Food Trailer Event will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. There is no admission charge. The Troy Fair Board has stated that food trucks involved in rounds two and three will be announced soon. Details and more information can be found at the Troy Fair Facebook page.
Stella’s Family Restaurant and Building No 9 Grille in Troy will both be offering fair food specials all week as well.
Building No 9 Grille will be making fair favorite items from local vendors available including daily specials of Leona Sausage sandwiches, Bryan’s pulled pork sandwiches and more.
Building No 9 Grille is also featuring Hall’s Fudge, cotton candy, funnel cake fries and cactus tators all week. Details and more information can be found at Building No 9 Grille’s Facebook page.
Stella’s Family Restaurant has posted their entire week’s house made daily fair food specials menu which includes corn dogs, gyros, poutine, hot beef sundaes, fried oreos, churros, fried dough and more. Details and more information can be found at Stella’s Family Restaurant’s Facebook page.
