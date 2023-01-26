Tax caps leave many Pa. municipalities with few ways to raise revenue

An aerial photo of downtown Bradford in McKean County, located in northern Pennsylvania.

 Photo By Tom Huntoon
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.

Bradford, a small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, no longer has 24-hour police coverage.