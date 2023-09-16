Rialto

The Rialto will host the popular singer’s concert film for four straight weekends.

CANTON — One of the most anticipated music tours in recent years, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, has rocked the nation in recent months. Now, it will come to Canton.

The Rialto Theatre in Canton announced recently that they would be showing the concert film ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour,’ a video recording of Swift’s three shows in Inglewood, Calif.

