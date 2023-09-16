CANTON — One of the most anticipated music tours in recent years, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, has rocked the nation in recent months. Now, it will come to Canton.
The Rialto Theatre in Canton announced recently that they would be showing the concert film ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour,’ a video recording of Swift’s three shows in Inglewood, Calif.
Bridget Callahan, manager of the Rialto, said it will help locals access the show.
“Taylor Swift has a huge following but folks around here either due to time constraints or travel constraints or financials, a lot of them weren’t able to go to the live shows,” she explained.
Swift’s tour was massively popular when announced, with live event giant Ticketmaster saying in a statement that close to 14 million people had been vying for, at the time, roughly 625,000 tickets. Additional tickets were made available and additional shows were announced, but the combination of a long trip and steep ticket prices meant many Bradford County residents were out of luck.
Callahan hopes the Rialto’s showings give them an opportunity to experience the concert series.
“We’re expecting a lot of people who’ve never been to the theater before,” she explained, “And fans are encouraged to wear what they would wear at the live concert and give out friendship bracelets. Treat it like you’re really there, not sitting quietly for a movie.”
The wide distribution of the concert film and other projects like it is marking a shift in programming not just in Canton but in many theaters. Callahan attributes this in part to the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes in Hollywood. The two major unions have been on strike since the summer, prompting many studios to push back production on major projects from Stranger Things on Netflix to anticipated Superman and Godzilla movies.
“Production on a number of projects is stopped and that’s going to affect release schedules in the coming months. I would never begrudge striking workers demanding what they deserve, that’s just the way it is,” she said.
Swift’s film eschewed working with major studios, receiving special approval from the unions and working directly with theaters. That’s good news for Callahan and other small theaters that may struggle in the winter and spring with a smaller release schedule.
“We’re trying different things, trying to get creative in our programming so going to the theater is not just going to a movie,” Callahan noted.
‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ will debut nationwide Oct. 13, as an homage to the singer’s favorite number, 13. It will run with at least one showing on each Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Nov. 5. Tickets are on sale now at cantonrialto.org.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
