WAVERLY — A regional music group organized a concert series that featured students singings and playing instruments at a local school.

The Tioga County Music Educator’s Association held its second of two music festivals inside Waverly High School on Saturday. The festival had students from the six Tioga county school districts performing in the Elementary Chorus, Junior Chorus and High School Band.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.