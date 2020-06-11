SAYRE BOROUGH — A Valley community led vigil held in honor of the memory of George Floyd and all minorities killed at the hands of law enforcement was held at Sayre Riverfront Park on Tuesday evening.
On May 25, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin aided by three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung, and Tou Thao, pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes resulting in Floyd’s death while investigating an alleged use of counterfeit bills. Floyd’s death is one of the latest of countless deaths that the black community has suffered at the hands of law enforcement.
Floyd’s death sparked national protests of police brutality that have occurred in every single state. Since the ongoing protests have started, the police officers that killed George Floyd have been charged with second-degree murder or aiding second-degree murder and police reforms as large as disbanding entire police departments and replacing them with community driven response units to smaller reforms like demilitarizing police departments have taken place.
The nationwide movement inspired a group of Valley women, Jessica Attaro-Maryott, Tressa Heffron, Danielle Hilbert, Karen Losito, and Michaela Reeves, to participate and organize the event for the community to attend.
“We definitely needed to step up and support our students,” said Attaro-Maryott, a teacher at Athens School District, at the vigil. “There are so many things going on for them right now, losing time with their teachers, their social circles, the classrooms — there are so many obstacles for them returning in the fall. We needed them to know we’re here for them.”
“It’s not really a protest, we don’t have anything to protest here,” said Athens Township Supervisor and Athens School District teacher Tressa Heffron. “We want to show that we support those that are not in the Valley that need support. We want to let them know that we’re here and our voices are trying to help them however we can.”
Attaro-Maryott, Heffron and a small group of teachers approached the Sayre Borough Council about the vigil and received overwhelming support from the borough, but also everyone in the community.
“We’re not a very diverse community, but we can still have those convictions,” Heffron remarked.
In the hour vigil, the group organized speakers from the Elmira-Corning NAACP, candles to be given out and lit during a nearly eight minute and 46 second moment of silence for every second that George Floyd had Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck, a reading of names of minorities killed by law enforcement by dozens in attendance, prayers and more.
“We’re hoping to help the community start a conversation on how we can have successful change in the Bradford County community,” Attardo-Maryott told the Review.
When addressing the crowd, she said that the COVID-19 crisis has proven that, if needed, communities like the Valley are capable of making wholesale sweeping changes to protect the public. She asked those in attendance why big changes that would protect her black students and the black community aren’t possible if the changes from COVID-19 were acceptable.
“You couldn’t find a better time to make sweeping changes across the board,” she said. “Let’s make it happen.”
NAACP Corning-Elmira 1st Vice President Dr. Jimmie Williams told the Review that rural, white areas like Bradford County have a black community too and that they can stand with them.
“Blacks do come through these areas, they work here and there are issues. Sometimes it’s as small as how a person looks at you,” he said about a typical black person’s experience in rural areas. “It’s very important that they understand that we are all in this together. Until we all understand the issues here we will never solve the problem.”
Like the Valley vigil, mostly white vigils and protests are happening all around America now, a stark difference from Civil Rights movements of the ‘60s according to Williams.
“One thing that’s really different this time around is, in the ‘60s blacks were organizing protests, now we’re seeing more white led protests out there and blacks are joining it. They’re grasping that this is real and we need to get involved.”
“Seeing the younger people getting out and protesting sends a message. And that’s that things have to change. Blacks have suffered since slavery and to today.”
“It’s class as much as race,” Williams said on what is the biggest motivator of the nationwide protests. “One percent of the population controls the wealth. Meanwhile the rest of us are struggling. People understand that now, they want to make change. They say ‘O.K., I’m getting poor. Black people, Brown people are being mistreated. They’re being left out of the job market and some of the whites are seeing the same thing. We need to get a foothold on the wealthy one percent that’s controlling everything.’”
Organizers of the vigil said that the event was not a protest. Attardo-Maryott told the Review that they designed the vigil to be embraced by the community.
Attardo-Maryott, who has a background in law-enforcement, said that she does not know if measures like defunding or disbanding police departments would be good for the community.
“We need to focus on what we see here, we have not seen police brutality here. Police have become a part of the educational community, with that in mind they’re great partners to help build from here.”
Williams gave some examples on what kind of measures would be needed to address police brutality in America.
“We need more training, we need to get away from the militaristic style of police. We need to transition to a more civilian style police, where they interact with the public and get to know the neighborhoods and get to know the people that live in that area. Defunding, I’m not sure about that, I’d have to look at that. We still need to fund something for law and order. Many police would like to interact with the community more but don’t have the people or don’t have the budget. But that’s still not an excuse. You can do something. In New York they said they’d take some of the money used for police and use it on social programs. I think that’s not a bad step.”
There were over two hundred local people in attendance on Tuesday evening.
