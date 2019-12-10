A middle school teacher of Allegheny County’s North Hills School District was recognized Monday as the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Joseph Welch, an American history teacher at North Hills Middle School, was announced as this yea’s winner during the Department of Education’s annual professional development conference, according to a media release.
With the honor, Welch will represent the commonwealth during next year’s National Teacher of the Year competition. He will also travel the state to meet with and collaborate with other educators.
“The Teacher of the Year program provides an opportunity to honor our talented educators and recognize them for inspiring students to embrace learning as a life-long journey and a pathway toward achieving their goals,” said Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera. “Over the next year, Mr. Welch will have the opportunity to engage with educators from around the state to share what he’s done in the classroom and to discuss innovative approaches to teaching that can benefit our students.”
Welch was chosen from a pool of 12 finalists, including Amanda Connell, a Food Production and Management instructor at the Northern Tier Career Center. These candidates were nominated by students, parents, their peers, and those around the community.
“Teachers make a difference every day in the lives of their students by inspiring and motivating them to learn,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “It is my pleasure to congratulate Mr. Welch on receiving this distinguished honor and to thank the Teacher of the Year candidates and all educators for their dedication and service to our students.”
