Teams ‘Golf for a Great Cause’

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The clubs were swinging at the Towanda Golf Club Wednesday to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers through the Good Golf for a Great Cause fundraiser.
Now in its 26th year, board member Mary Krill said Good Golf for a Great Cause is the largest fundraiser that Big Brothers Big Sisters has.
With the recent weather, organizers had their “fingers crossed” coming up to Wednesday’s 12:30 p.m. tee time. However, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze sweeping through the course, Krill said spirits were high.
“It’s a beautiful course,” board member Marguerite Shaner said, “and it’s a service to the community that we can have all of these tournaments for various charitable groups at this lovely golf club.”
“They worked really hard with us and worked really hard to make the course playable today,” Krill added.
This year’s fundraiser featured 15 teams and three primary sponsors – Tuscarora Wayne, The Kilmer Group, and PS Bank. Money raised through the event supports the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of providing mentorship to children in need in schools and the community.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers serves children in Bradford, Tioga, and Sullivan counties in Pennsylvania, and Tioga and Broome counties in New York state. Through its community-based program, children are matched with adult bigs of the same gender with a goal of doing activities together two to four times a month, according to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers’ website. These activities can include walks, cooking, crafts, or going to the movies.
The organization also has a school-based program in 10 school districts in Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga (Pennsylvania) counties in which bigs in seventh through 12th grades are matched with littles in the younger grades and spend 30 minutes to an hour together each week.
Shaner said they have also started the Bigs in Blue program in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, in which men and women in law enforcement are matched with youth in their community. According to the Big Brothers Big Staters of the Twin Tiers website, this program not only provides a positive adult role model, but can also strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and at-risk youth.
“It’s wonderful because we do have so much support,” said Krill about Wednesday’s fundraiser. “The Wyalusing community has been super supportive of us because all of our major donors are from the Wyalusing area. We are very appreciative of what they’ve done to help us.”
Prizes were handed out for a variety of achievements, which included the top two teams among the three groups, a putting contest, and closest to the pin.
Big Brothers Big Sisters currently has a waiting list of 40 children who need a big.
For more information about becoming involved, visit bbbstwintiers.org.
