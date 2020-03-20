Teen arrested for Powell Street fire

SAYRE BOROUGH — A fire that destroyed a home along Powell Street in Sayre early Wednesday morning was arson, according to Sayre police. Now, a 17-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident.
Police announced the arrest Thursday. The teen was charged through the Bradford County Juvenile Probation Department with felony arson, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and felony criminal mischief. The teen currently sits in a juvenile detention facility to await further court proceedings.
Firefighters were called to 506 Powell St. around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning for a structure fire that severely damaged the home. According to Sayre Fire Chief Robert Repasky, no one was injured although there were occupants inside when the fire started.
Police are releasing no other details at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
