Teen missing from Towanda

17-year-old Peyton Eberlin was reported missing from Towanda last Thursday, July 6. She is five feet, three inches tall, approximately 125 pounds, and was carrying a light orange and white backpack.
On Friday, July 7, the Elmira Police Department confirmed she was seen in the Hathorn Court apartment complex. It is believed she is traveling on foot trying to get to Rochester, N.Y.
Anyone with information on Eberlin's whereabouts should call the Towanda Borough Police Department at (570) 265-2522 or the Elmira Police Department at (607) 739-5668.
