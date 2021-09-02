A teenager from the East Smithfield area said its been a dream come true now that he can operate a tractor built by his father to accommodate his disability.
“It feels really amazing,” said 17-year-old Evan Adams. “It’s a whole different experience than just watching from the sidelines.”
Evan lives with spinal muscular atrophy, a type of muscular dystrophy that is an inherited disease characterized by a “progressive loss of muscle control, movement and strength. The disease tends to severely affect the muscles closest to the torso and neck. Some people with SMA never walk, sit or stand,” according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website.
Evan is wheelchair bound with minimal use of his arms and legs, but has grown up watching his father pull tractors like his antique Oliver 66 and has always wanted to try it.
His father Tim began building a handicap-accessible garden tractor for him over the span of a year.
“I had some setbacks, so I had to refigure it,” said Tim. “It was interesting trying multiple ways to built it until the right way was found.”
He tried to make sure tasks like getting the tires mounted and placing the wiring in for switches were perfect for the final product.
He said the designs and most of the work was all done by him, while his friend Tim Acly did some fine tuning on it.
The finished tractor was completed two months ago and Evan has been successfully conducting tractor pulls on it for about a month now.
“The smile on his face says it all when he’s on the tractor,” said Evan’s mother, Teresa.
Both of his parents said they were beyond excited to see him finally on the tractor and be able to turn his wish into a reality.
Tim stays right beside Evan and makes sure everything on the tractor is operating correctly and he can shut it down if needed.
“Don’t quit believing,” said Tim. “Where there is a will, there is a way.”
Evan stated that he wants to set an example for people on being able to accomplish your goals no matter what obstacles are in the way.
“It’s a dream come true and I just want to inspire other people to get out there and make something happen,” said Evan.
He and his father conduct their tractor pulls with the Northern Tier Antique Tractor Pullers Association.
