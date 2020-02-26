Multiple efforts are currently ongoing to bring connectivity to rural Pennsylvania, as state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) highlighted during a tele-town hall meeting held Tuesday. This includes legislation to entice companies to install wireless antennas to foster the spread of next generation wireless broadband and a soon-to-be introduced grant through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to help upgrade broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas.
“That’s a difficult definition — unserved and underserved … words we need to make sure will include us,” Pickett noted.
Making sure that those in her district benefit has also been a priority for Pickett with House Bill 1400, which is currently in the House Consumer Affairs Committee.
In a co-sponsorship memoranda issued in June 2019 for HB 1400, state Reps. Frank A. Farry and Peter Schweyer outlined the need for the wireless antennas, saying that more than 70% of 911 calls now come from wireless devices while wireless data transmissions have increased around six fold compared to three years ago and 470,000% compared from 12 years ago.
“In order to meet those ever-growing demands, the wireless industry is deploying ‘small cell’ facilities in our commonwealth,” the memoranda continued. “However, because investment decisions are made municipality by municipality, wireless providers may face varying and inconsistent fees and procedures that could slow their ability to deploy this new and modern infrastructure. With an array of municipal ordinances governing wireless infrastructure siting, compliance could be time consuming and costly.”
The bill would provide for the “uniform, efficient, and predictable” regulation of these devices, while preserving local government authority regarding zoning and land use.
“Inadequate wireless service stops job growth, it impedes educational advancement, medical availability, and affects our community’s safety,” said Pickett, who serves on the Consumer Affairs Committee.
Although she said there is currently no timetable for bringing the bill up for a vote, she wants to make sure it brings advantages for the small, rural areas before supporting it.
During the tele-town hall, Dushore resident Mark Richlin shared his concerns about the lack of connectivity around the area, and questioned where the tax money collected on cell phone bills, landline bills, and cable bills was going.
“Here in Dushore, we have relatively fast internet,” he said. “You go up the road a mile and nobody seems to have it.”
He continued, “To me, if we don’t get on board, then we’re going to be behind. And if we’re behind, we’ll never catch up. In today’s world you just gotta have it.”
Pickett said broadband has been a constant concern for those she represents in Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna counties, and one that has put the area behind.
“It’s a very expensive endeavor and the private companies simply aren’t coming in, they aren’t making the investment,” she explained. “The company we already have, everyone is pretty well aware of, is not investing as we wish they would in our area.”
However, she pointed to some efforts that could help move the area forward in this capacity, including the dark fiber “middle mile” being developed in both Bradford and Susquehanna counties using Act 13 money from the natural gas drilling impact fee that would provide infrastructure that companies could build from. She also highlighted the efforts being taken by area rural electric cooperatives, including Tri-County’s broadband project that received $3.2 million in annual support over the course of 10 years through the Connect America Fund II Auction.
According to Tri-County President and CEO Craig Eccher when the announcement of the award was made, the project will span six years and provide 2,700 miles of fiber for those the co-op serves in across seven counties, including western Bradford.
“Yes, we needed it yesterday,” Pickett stressed about the high speed connectivity, “but at least all of these things are going on at this moment to try and put us in a better position with our broadband access.”
More from Pickett’s tele-town hall meeting will be published in future editions of The Review.
