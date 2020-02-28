State Rep. Tina Pickett’s office is currently awaiting a response from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 3-0 about the latest plans for Overton Road in New Albany, which was closed from damages sustained in the August 2018 flooding.
During her tele-town hall Tuesday, Pickett said they sent the request in writing due to the number of questions her office has received about the project lately, and have requested a response in writing since they haven’t seen any updated information from what was presented as part of a community meeting several months ago.
“It’s a tough issue, and Overton Road is so damaged it will take major money to fix it,” said Pickett. “And it will probably be damaged again by that creek that runs along it, even if it’s fixed. So what do you do? Do you move Overton Road up on the hillside around that? That’s one of the suggestions. But in the meantime, Hatch Hill Road has a tremendous amount of big traffic on it.”
Hatch Hill Road resident Christina Vanderpool initially brought up concerns with traffic — especially the heavy trucks — that now favor her road to reach the Overton area.
“This road is narrow and it’s winding,” Vanderpool explained. “There’s been days when we’ve had 50, if not more, gas trucks running this road — and I mean they run this road. Then you have the school buses going up and down this road.”
Pickett said she’s received videos from neighboring residents, and has seen it herself as she travels through the area.
“You are not exaggerating, not one bit,” Pickett told Vanderpool.
According to a November interview with PennDOT Project Manager Christopher Neidig, the four options being considered include a partial restoration to provide access to those who need it, create a township road from the east of Ladds Creek to Fawcett Avenue, purchase properties and completely abandon the road, and relocate Overton Road north above Ladds Creek and maintain it as a state highway.
According to Neidig, fully repairing Overton Road with caisson walls could range from $10 million to $16 million, depending on some specifics, which far exceeds the $5 million available each year for Bradford County’s state roadways.”
Pickett also faced questions and concerns about the traffic circle that PennDOT is looking at as one option to improve the Route 6 and Route 187 intersection,
Rome Township resident Paul Yoachim said while traffic circles can help with the flow of traffic, he added, “None of them are designed for tractor trailers.”
“Most of us don’t like the intersection the way it is. It’s very hard to navigate that whole intersection as it is now … but with the traffic circle, I don’t see how there is enough land available to make that work there without it just being way too tight and way too confusing,” she said. “ … It needs to be better than it is, not more confusing and worse.”
PennDOT is also considering a signal improvement project that would include lane widening, new signals, and geometric changes to the roadway.
When PennDOT settles on an idea, Pickett encouraged residents to participate in any future public hearings once they are scheduled.
