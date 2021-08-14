SAYRE – To help patients through the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guthrie expanded its telemedicine services to include nearly 400 Guthrie providers in over 50 specialties. Now, even after visitor restrictions have been lifted and Guthrie’s facilities fully reopened, patients and providers are still taking advantage of the convenience of telemedicine visits.
Dr. Jagmeet Singh, Guthrie Nephrology said, “Before the pandemic Guthrie was doing about 30 telemedicine visits per week, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were doing about 3,000 per day. Utilizing technology like this to deliver care is the way of the future.”
Depending on the specialty, providers are able to see patients for a variety of visits including routine follow ups, surgical follow ups, and sick visits. Chronic conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and many more can also be managed using telemedicine visits.
Mark Bartlow, a Guthrie patient, said, “It was actually very simple and I’m not much of a technology guy, but doing the virtual visits is very easy, I just log into my eGuthrie account, click a couple of buttons, give my vitals to the nurse, and wait for Dr. Singh to join.”
Bartlow added, “The best part about it is that my wife can be involved with the visits without having to switch around her work schedule, so we’re both communicating with my providers about the process and what we’re going through and all the different lab results and it’s very convenient.”
To sign up for eGuthrie, where patients have immediate access to their personal health record at any time through a computer screen or smartphone, and can utilize telemedicine visits, visit the following link: https://e.guthrie.org/mychart/Authentication/Login?
