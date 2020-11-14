Temporary COVID-19 testing to come to Athens Township in midst of Bradford County spike

A temporary COVID-19 testing center will soon be set up in Athens Township as Bradford County is ranked 16th highest in percent positivity of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Friday that a drive-thru and outdoor walk-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be held in the parking lot at the former Sayre K-Mart from Saturday, Nov. 14 until Wednesday, Nov. 18 “to help contain the recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.”
“Since the beginning of September, we have seen an increase of 1,188 cases in Bradford County, which gives us significant cause for concern,” a press release published Friday quoted Levine saying. “This testing site will be open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who test positive isolate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The press release explained that Bradford County is one of eight counties in Pennsylvania that the PDOH has partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in, others which include Centre, Columbia, Indiana, Berks, Northumberland, Lebanon, Huntingdon and Westmoreland counties.
According to the press release, the PDOH “decides which counties to deploy testing based on the total number of confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 people as well as where outbreaks are happening, county population, and other metrics.”
“This week, Bradford has the 16th-highest percent-positivity in the state at 11.3 percent. This is down from a percent-positivity of 12.1 percent the previous week,” the press release informed. “The department believes that increased testing in the county will assist in determining the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward.”
The Athens Township testing location’s address is 2900 Elmira St., Sayre, PA 18840. The location will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.
According to the press release, up to 440 patients can be tested at the location each day and individuals will be tested through mid-nasal passage swab tests.
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients regardless of if they live in Bradford County. Patients must be over the age of three and individuals not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary.
Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing, according to the press release.
“Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await test results,” the PDOH reminded. “Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result.”
More information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic can be found at www.pa.gov.
