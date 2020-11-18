Ten drought watches lifted — Bradford County not one of them

Bradford County was left on the drought watch list as 10 other counties were removed Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
“Recent rainfall has brought good news for some counties,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Other counties are showing improvements, but still have a little ways to go. We ask all water consumers on drought watch and warning to remain mindful and continue to voluntarily reduce their water use a modest amount.”
Neighboring Sullivan, Tioga, Wyoming, and Lycoming counties are among 19 counties currently listed on the watch with Bradford, in which residents are asked to reduce water use between 5% and 10%. Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Erie, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, and Mifflin counties were removed from that list.
Clinton, McKean, and Potter counties remain on the more dire drought warning list, in which residents are asked to curb their water use between 10% and 15%.
Recommendations for drought watches, warnings and emergency declarations are determined by the Commonwealth Drought Task Force based on stream flow and groundwater data compiled from U.S. Geological Survey data, levels of precipitation and soil moisture, and information the DEP receives from public water suppliers.
The next Drought Task Force meeting will take place on Dec. 1.
