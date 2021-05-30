“I have got what I once dreamed of as a child, so long ago,” are not only lyrics from the song Circles, written by Ten Years After, but it also sums up a recent time capsule reveal held at the Troy High School. It was 10 years after when Chelsea Wagner reunited with her second grade students from Mosherville, now attending the Troy High School, to open up capsules they created 10 years ago, and to reminisce about the things that were significant back then.
This unique educational component was intended, according to Wagner, to be opened upon the year the students were to graduate — which is this year.
Chelsea (Richards) Wagner was a second grade teacher at Mosherville when the time capsule idea was initiated. The school closed around 2011 as part of a consolidation by the Troy School District, and the same year that Wagner had already slated for retirement. And although she moved on, she never really left her students behind as they remained in her thoughts and as she anticipated the time capsule reveal that would take place – 10 years after.
The idea, Wagner stated in a recent interview, came to her after she saw another teacher conducting a similar project with her students. She picked 2021, as she knew that would be the year that her students would be graduating, for the capsule’s opening.
She had 15 students participating back in 2011, when the project came to fruition.
“They all had envelopes,” Wagner explained, “and the time capsule was a big manila envelope.”
On the last day of school that year she put all of the envelopes in a box and sealed it; she wrote on it, “Do not open until 2021,” and then offered the box to the high school guidance office in Troy.
Ten years later, and after a call to the guidance office at the Troy High School, a date was set for the students that participated in the time capsule to open them, and to talk about what was capsulated.
Held on May 17, Wagner coordinated her visit with a sheet pizza and the yearbook photographer was invited to capture the capsule opening.
Altogether, Wagner noted, seven of her students were physically present. Some of her other former students had either moved away or were attending school remotely and were unable to attend.
But for those in attendance, they were able to reminisce that day about the things they remembered from second grade at Mosherville School.
Olivia remembered the rainforest, making books and Dr. Seuss day. Jody remembered raising butterflies and letting them go and Field Day. Allen remembered the Read-A-Thon. Noah remembered experimenting with Ooblech. Michael remembered performing the play, “Best Wishes, Ed.” Curtis remembered adopting a tree on the playground.
When the students emptied their time capsules they all found some interesting items along with their letters. For Noah it was the Frankenstein deck of cards.
“I found a lock of my own hair,” said Jody. “My mom put it in there.”
“Definitely the dinosaur silly band,” said Olivia.
“A pencil sharpener,” said Allen. “I have no idea why I put it in there.”
“My handwriting has gone downhill since second grade,” said Michael.
“My computer,” said Katie Ann, who had drawn a picture of her computer.
“Definitely a blast from the past,” said Olivia.
“I’m glad I went through my bangs stage early,” said Jody. And as a side note, many of us can relate to that.
“I drew the school and I didn’t forget the generator outside,” said Allen.
“I drew [myself] from the future,” said Olivia.
“I have a 2010 penny because it was a new penny then,” said Noah.
As for what the students’ thought of the get-together that took place 10 years after second grade, they all thought it was a pretty cool thing.
“It was nice to reminisce,” said Allen. “It was cool!”
“This was awesome,” said Olivia. “I really like this!”
“It was really fun getting the group back together,” said Michael.
“This is adorable,” said Cassidy Crawford, Troy High School student yearbook photographer. “I love this!”
“I had some of the kids in my class today,” exclaimed Beth Ward, Troy High School’s 12th grade English teacher, adding, “They were pretty excited.”
As for that former second grade teacher, she found a letter in the box of time capsules that she had written to her students 10 years ago that read, “Congratulations to all of my Super Second Graders! Good luck to all of you! I love you! Mrs. Richards.”
Of course in 10 years some of the students looked quite different. But even in spite of one bearded face and the requirement that masks be worn, she recognized every one of them correctly as they came into the library.
“It was their eyes,” she said. “I recognized their eyes, 10 years after.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.