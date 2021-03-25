SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP – The Animal Care Sanctuary low-cost community clinic is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.
After starting out in 2011 performing only spay and neuter surgeries out of an extremely cramped trailer with just three people, the ACS community clinic is now housed in a brand-new facility which opened in October 2020 and is run by over a half dozen staff and volunteers.
“We started out being open just two days a week, and now we’re a full-time, Monday through Friday operation,” said Licensed Vet Tech Jill Elston, who was one of the first to be hired when the clinic opened.
Elston estimated that the total amount of spay and neuter surgeries over the years since the clinic opened is over 25,300. The clinic can currently perform between 25-30 surgeries per day.
Additionally, the clinic’s services expanded over the years as well – starting out with only spays and neuters – and growing to include wellness exams and vaccinations for both the community and any rescues we accept on intake.
“We are so proud to be able to provide the community with these low-cost services, so more people are able have pets and help us save lives,” said ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry. “The growth of our clinic has allowed us to expand our reach into more regions, and work with other shelters to treat more animals and help more communities with the problems of stray overpopulation.”
As a direct result of the clinic’s growth, more pets are healthier for longer with their families, and there are fewer surrenders of unwanted animals and litters – meaning there are fewer animals in need.
For more information or to set up an appointment, call the clinic at (570) 596-2270.
