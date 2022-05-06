Tensions over cuts, taxes loom over Troy school district budget

TROY — The Tuesday Troy School Board meeting saw a multitude of discussions on taxes, budget cuts, and spending plans as the board worked to hammer out a budget for the upcoming school year.
The board will have to approve a budget at its next meeting in order to make it available for the public for one month before final approval and implementation in June.
Discussion of the 2022-2023 school year budget began with Business Manager Traci Gilliland going over each item in the draft budget, which the school board will have to formally approve next week. Gilliland noted that, even if the district raised its property taxes the maximum amount, a 4.8% increase, without cuts the district would still be starting the 2022-23 school year with a $27,247 budget deficit.
A major point of contention was the proposal to replace a gym teacher leaving the district with an aide, saving money on salary and benefits. This position had been funded through ESSER federal funds since 2021 and the board had originally planned to not fill it with a new teacher should the position open.
School Board President Cheryl Angove led the opposition to the proposal, saying that shifting the burden of teaching to one person would be too much.
“You’re asking one person to teach every physical education class from grades seven to twelve. We want to keep our student-to-teacher-ratio low and our classes small and this will affect that.”
Superintendent Elias reminded the board that they had originally approved the plan to not replace a potential teacher loss at the position, choosing to fund it through ESSER money, which runs out in 2024.
Board member Mary Abreu rebuffed Angove’s concern, stating, “I was a physical education teacher. I believe phys ed is highly important. However, I do think we can do things different and be efficient and have great quality.”
Abreu mentioned that the main purpose for the physical education aide would be to monitor a locker room before and after gym class.
“I believe a qualified individual can provide quality education at the high school level. Number of people does not necessarily equal quality of education. It’s not fiscally responsible to add positions back in when the funding for those positions will run out in 2024 anyway.”
Board member Dan Martin counseled fiscal responsibility, noting that boards of years past had regularly chosen “making it work” rather than raising taxes, limiting the current board’s options now.
“As board members, we need to think of the students, obviously, but we also need to think about taxpayers and we need to make policies that make everything work,” Martin said.
Several parents in attendance expressed their desire to keep the physical education position as a teaching position rather than a support position.
“Like Dan (Martin) said, historically maybe the board has been a little bit too tight with taxes, we should have been raising a little bit each year. I’m sitting here as a tax payer and if its a choice between raising taxes and keeping a phys ed teacher I will raise taxes,” stated board member Gavin Watson.
When asked her opinion on what rate of increase the district should adopt to facilitate keeping certain positions, Gilliland replied that she did not support raising taxes higher than 2.4% this year.
“When budget is almost 67% salaries and benefits you don’t have a lot of places to make cuts besides staffing. So you can take away school supplies for teachers you can take away athletics, but no one wants to do anything,” said Gilliland. “Nobody wants these cuts. I can’t say as the business administrator and say I’m ok with raising taxes when I know there are other things that can be done.”
The board ultimately decided to add the physical education teaching position to the 2022-23 budget, taking it off ESSER funding entirely.
Several board members brought issue with the idea of allocating up to $40,000 for training a staff member in Human Resources, which the district currently has none.
The board had previously spoke of allocating money toward HR representatives to better on-board new employees and retain existing employees. The HR allocation was ultimately left in the budget.
One new position the board voted to create was a teacher specifically responsible for the curriculum at Troy Virtual Academy. Board members stated the hope was to provide the best education to their cyber students as possible and provide a meaningful alternative to PA Cyber Charter. The teacher would work out of the high school library and potentially act as an aid in that area. The TVA teacher position would be funded through ESSER III funding until September 2024. Superintendent Elias praised the decision and said she was optimistic that the right person could sway students to come back from PA Cyber Charter, at least to the Troy Virtual Academy.
The school board will vote on a 2022-2023 budget on May 10.
