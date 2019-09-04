ATHENS BOROUGH – After a short summer break, people were back at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin to test their trivia knowledge while supporting a good cause.
Tuesday’s event benefited the Child Hunger Outreach Partners in Towanda, which has greatly grown from helping 45 children in its infancy to around 2,000 with weekend food bags and 3,000 to 4,000 children daily through pantries in four Bradford County school districts.
“We’re looking to expand outside of Bradford County because there are hungry kids everywhere,” CHOP Executive Director Dani Ruhf told trivia participants while introducing them to the organization Tuesday. “We also have expanded to Maine, Florida, Maryland, and South Carolina, so we have projects going on in those places, and we expect to be serving around 20,000 kids in the next few months.”
Trivia co-organizer Judy Moore said she and partner Michael Worden (Lois Hughes also helps with trivia nights) became inspired to help CHOP out after recently attending a showing of the documentary “A Place at the Table” at the Keystone Theatre.
The film, which was part of the Community Conversation series sponsored by the Rotary of Bradford County, examined the lives of three people struggling with food insecurity. Donations collected during that event, along with the proceeds from a “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2” showing the day prior, benefited CHOP.
“Having been a single mom myself years ago, I know how difficult it can be to provide for a family,” said Moore. “To see whole families right now who can’t feed their own just breaks my heart, so whatever I can do to help I would love to do.”
Moore, a retired LPN, was also drawn to CHOP by the fresh fruits and vegetables that she saw were part of the organization’s distributions.
Before the start of trivia Tuesday, Ruhf said she was thankful that the church was able to rally so quickly around her outreach, especially with around one in four children currently facing food insecurity locally.
“I truly believe that as a community, we can bring that number to zero in Bradford County by the end of 2020,” said Ruhf.
As Moore continues to learn about CHOP, she said she would love to connect those with the program who might not still know about it.
“We are thrilled with their support and look forward to partnering with them in the future to close the meal gap in Bradford County,” said Ruhf.
Trivia nights at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Athens and Sheshequin are held starting at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, with each contest benefiting a different community organization.
