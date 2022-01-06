Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament will benefit kids with childhood cancer

TROY BOROUGH — A local nonprofit dedicated to helping children with cancer will be fundraising with a card game and big prizes in Troy Borough soon.
The nonprofit group, Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, will host their Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament from 1 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Troy Vets Club.
“We decided to have a different style of fundraiser and thought of this card game,” said Michelle Ward, the organization’s president. “Last year we had a golf tournament that went pretty well, which we hope to do again this spring.”
The organization originated with a Gold Out football game in 2019 between Canton and Athens high schools that benefited children with cancer.
“We raised over $22,000 with that game, so it inspired us to continue and we started the process of becoming a nonprofit and received our official paperwork in 2020,” said Ward.
All proceeds will go to kids and families of childhood cancer in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga Counties.
Specifically, the organization has helped 10 families so far by providing them with grocery cards, gas cards and other needed supplies, said Ward.
“I’m hoping our work has had a positive impact,” she said. “We have received so much support from the three counties that it has encouraged us to continue and we appreciate anyone who donates to us.”
With the card game, there are 84 slots to be filled at $100 per ticket for anyone ages 18 and older. There will be a payout to the top eight players at the event.
For more information, visit the non-profit’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.