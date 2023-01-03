Texas Hold’em Tournament will return, proceeds help kids with cancer

TROY — An annual event where attendees can showcase their card playing skills as they support children with cancer will return in late January.
The Second Annual Texas Hold ‘em Bounty Tournament will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Troy Vets Club. Doors will open at noon for the event that is organized by the nonprofit organization, Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone.
There will be a $110 entry fee for the tournament that will have 88 spots. All spots are required to be purchased prior to the event. Spots can be purchased online or by calling the nonprofit at 570-529-3295. There will also be $20 add-ons and 50/50 drawings that people can partake in throughout the day.
The top eight players will receive a pay out at the tournament’s conclusion for their strong placement and card playing skills.
Dinner and a variety of snacks will be offered to attendees, while a cash bar will also be present for anyone who’s interested.
KCFCA hosts the event that serves as a fundraiser for its activities. The nonprofit’s mission is to provide financial assistance to kids and their families diagnosed with childhood cancer. Proceeds from the event will benefit families in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga Counties, according to Michelle Ward, the organization’s president.
She previously stated that KCFCA provides the families with items such as gas cards and grocery cards. The group will even help pay electric bills and other items that insurance doesn’t cover.
Tracey Weldy, the nonprofit’s vice president, developed the idea for a fundraiser that was also competitive and could allow multiple participants.
KCFCA started as a group of fundraisers during a Gold Out football game in 2019 between Canton and Athens high schools that benefited children with cancer. Over $22,000 was raised during that game, according to Ward. Organizers decided to continue their efforts and formally created KCFCA around 2020.
For more information about KCFCA, its activities or the upcoming tournament, anyone interested can visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
