Texas Hold’em Tournament will return, proceeds help kids with cancer

There were many participants at Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone’s first Texas Hold ‘em Tournament at the Troy Vets Club on Feb. 4, 2022.

 Review File Photo

TROY — An annual event where attendees can showcase their card playing skills as they support children with cancer will return in late January.

The Second Annual Texas Hold ‘em Bounty Tournament will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Troy Vets Club. Doors will open at noon for the event that is organized by the nonprofit organization, Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.