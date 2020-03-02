WYALUSING BOROUGH- The 12th annual Afternoon of Inspiration was held at the Wyalusing United Methodist Church on Sunday afternoon. The benefit concert boasted a wide range of musical acts, prayers, silent auction, and reflections on the success of previous missions to raise money for the Volunteers in Mission team.
The Volunteers in Mission team, composed of members of the Wyalusing Charge of Churches, travels the world aiding in housing efforts.
“They help people from flooding or whatever disasters they have been through,” Faith Jayne, the organizer of the annual concert, said on Sunday.
Jayne hopes the concert will raise over $2,000, a target hit in previous years, and judging by the participation and audience size that filled the church Jayne predicted that the goal would be reached.
“That’ll be a real good start for the new year for the team. They’ll put it to good use,” Jayne continued. “It is our calling as Christians to take care of God’s creations including animals, plants and people. First and foremost is the people. this is what we were put here to do.”
“What they’re doing is the love of Christ shown in many ways,” Jayne concluded about the Volunteers in Mission team.
