ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — The sixth annual YMCA Chili Cook Off was bigger and better than ever. Held at the Towanda Gun Club, the contest had more contestants and tasters, and raised over $1,800 for the YMCA’s Annual Campaign on Sunday.
The YMCA Annual Campaign raises money for those that cannot afford or maintain their memberships to the YMCA’s many offerings.
“It helps youth, seniors, families join programs that might need a little extra help,” said organizer Shannon Clark at the event.
Twenty child chefs, including four sets of siblings, presented their chili concoctions, ranging from brisket chili to white chicken chili to mac and cheese chili, to the crowds of dozens of tasters that would allocate coins to their favorite chili for the people’s choice award.
Three judges also awarded first, second and third place awards. The judges were Jack Coates of the Jack Wagon Food Truck and Victoria Charm Inn; Kevin Clark, of the Towanda Gun Club; and last year’s people’s choice winner, Ali Hollett.
“It’s a pretty exciting year; the competition is very good,” Clark remarked.
The winner of the People’s Choice Award was Caroline Belcher as Connor Sproule took third place, Lucas Girven took second place and Taylor Aquilio won the judge’s contest.
All three winners of the judge’s contest were siblings of another contestant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.